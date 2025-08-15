The team at a popular bar and restaurant in Chesterfield town centre have heaped praise on the people who rallied around them to help reopen the venue – after it was hit by a “significant leak.”

Bottle and Thyme had been forced to temporarily move from their building on Elder Way after the restaurant and bar was hit by significant flooding on July 31. They operated from their sister site Elder on Knifesmithgate while repairs were carried out, and have now returned to their usual premises.

Gavin Grainger, who runs the venue with his partner Hannah, said that the leak had damaged the walls, ceiling and electrical equipment at the venue - and discussed the financial impact on the independent business.

Gavin said: “We had significant damage caused by the leak. This included most of the ceiling, with the clay plaster on most walls requiring repair. Lots of electrical equipment was also damaged - including the lighting, speakers, air conditioning and kitchen appliances.

“The damage, together with loss of earnings whilst closed, has put a lot of strain on us as an independent business. Unfortunately, we are needing to go through our own insurance for the damage, which is quite a long winded process - so our main focus is ensuring we can support the business as the initial repairs have been costly.

“The team, including our trusted team of traders, have worked relentlessly to get us reopened. This has included repairs to the ceiling, walls, electrics and general clean up after the leak.”

Gavin expressed his gratitude towards everyone who had come together to help the team at Bottle & Thyme - and praised the community spirit shown by those who got involved following the leak.

He added: “We are beyond grateful for the people we have around us who, without question, dropped everything and came to our rescue. We want to thank the wonderful team who have worked so hard to help us reopen and for adapting to the changes over the last couple of weeks - all with smiles.

“The traders who built the new venue last year have all been incredible and prioritised us to ensure we could be open as soon as possible. If there’s a silver lining it’s getting to see them daily again.

“We had so many lovely offers of help and support from lots of local businesses, joiners and customers. One of our long-standing regulars even turned up at 10.00pm on Friday night to help with the last push to get reopened for Saturday morning.

“It takes a village and we really do have the greatest one. Despite the difficult situation we have found ourselves in, there is so much to be grateful for and we want to thank everyone for their kind words and support.

“It has been a very touching time of community spirit. On the evening of the first day of the leak, one of our team said to us - ‘if anyone ever wanted to know why working at Bottle & Thyme is special, today has been it’ - and we couldn’t agree more. The people are what make our business what it is and they are extremely important to us.”