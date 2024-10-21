Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new Indian restaurant and tap room is set to open in a Derbyshire town next week – and its owner has provided an update ahead of the venue’s launch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sree Balachandran is the owner of Alleppey Kitchen – a South Indian restaurant that formerly operated out of the Elm Tree Inn at Scarcliffe.

Alleppey Kitchen ended their time at the Elm Tree back in August, with Sree preparing to open the doors to a new restaurant and pub next week – located at the Castle Arms on Station Road, Bolsover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sree has issued an update on the work that has been carried out at the venue so far – with a takeaway service having already been launched.

The Castle Arms in Bolsover has been transformed into a South Indian restaurant and tap house.

He said: “Firstly, I want to share some positive news. We've successfully started offering takeaway service, albeit with a limited menu, and the response has been fantastic. We've received a high number of orders and positive feedback.

“However, we're still fine-tuning our operations, so I appreciate your patience as our staff get accustomed to the new kitchen. Despite this, we've received 22 orders in the last few days, which is incredible considering our signage still needs to be updated by Nottingham Signs.”

Sree confirmed that the restaurant will open on October 30. He said: “As promised, we will open on October 30th 2024. Initially, I budgeted £20,00 for the refurbishments. Still, the costs have now reached around £70,000. I've managed to cover the additional expenses through loans and the generous support of friends, family, and local traders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Matt Carpets, Paul Fox, Curtis, Tom, Gary, Kevin, and Alex from Calow Cricket Club, Jane and David from Scarcliffe, Rob, Caz from Horse and Groom pub, Welbeck Estates, Jo from Clowne Enterprise, Alison from Derbyshire Grant Funding Vickie from Morson Coors have been incredibly supportive. My close friends and the Castle View Cricket Club family have also been incredibly supportive.”

Sree added that they are still waiting for Cadent Gas to resolve a gas pressure issue, and that when the restaurant does open its doors next week, some adjustments would be made to work around this.

He said: “A minimum of three out of five toilets will be available. A gas pressure issue means we will start with electric heaters and a wood burner.

“Initially, cooking times may be slower, and we will keep customers informed of expected wait times when ordering. It may take up to an hour from ordering to serving the main course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will continue to offer takeaway, prioritising restaurant customers, and may temporarily suspend takeaway orders during busy periods.

“Cadent Gas is currently planning works, and we hope for a speedy resolution. Once fully operational, we will strive to meet our high standards and appreciate all your help and support. Looking forward to seeing you all soon.”