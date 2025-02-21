Owner of Chesterfield restaurant in the running for British Kebab Award 'happy and thankful' for MP's support
Mr Perkins made a surprise visit to Afat’s Grill on Whittington Moor to congratulate the finalist in the British Kebab Awards.
Restaurant owner Ozan Urhan said: “Mr Perkins said hopefully we will win and he’s going to be at the gala with us in London. We are very happy and thankful for his support.”
Afat’s Grill will find out whether it has won the Best Newcomer Restaurant Outside London category at a ceremony in the prestigious Park Plaza Westminster Hotel on Wednesday, February 26. The Chesterfield business is among 12 finalists in its class.
It’s the first time that the Sheffield Road restaurant, which specialises in charcoal grilled Turkish and Mediterranean food, has been nominated for the awards.
