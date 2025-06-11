4 . The Thorn Tree Inn, Jackson Road, Matlock

Tom Hardwick said: “The Thorn Tree Inn could well be, in my opinion, one of the county’s best hidden gems. I only discovered the pub myself fairly recently, but was blown away by the venue’s beer garden - which offers spectacular views of Riber Castle and the surrounding hills. If you find yourself in Matlock, I can wholeheartedly recommend that you take the time to visit the Thorn Tree for a pint.” Photo: Google