Our reporters recommend 15 of the best pubs they have visited across Derbyshire and the Peak District – perfect places to visit this weekend

By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Jun 2025, 14:24 BST
Our reporters have chosen 15 of their favourite pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – all of which are perfect places to visit for a pint this weekend.

There are plenty of great pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – and that abundance of options can sometimes make it hard to decide where to visit next.

To help narrow down your choices, our reporters have recommended 15 of the pubs they love to visit most across the county.

The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these pubs for a pint or something to eat?

Our reporters have recommended their favourite pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

1. Reporter recommended pubs

Our reporters have recommended their favourite pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Wiktoria Wrzyszcz said: “I can't imagine going on a night out in Chesterfield without visiting Chandlers at St Mary's Gate. The bar offers a wide range of cocktails and mocktails at good prices. The staff are always very friendly and have recommendations for anyone who struggles to choose from a long list of amazing drinks.”

2. Chandlers, St Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield

Wiktoria Wrzyszcz said: “I can't imagine going on a night out in Chesterfield without visiting Chandlers at St Mary's Gate. The bar offers a wide range of cocktails and mocktails at good prices. The staff are always very friendly and have recommendations for anyone who struggles to choose from a long list of amazing drinks.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Phil Bramley said: “The Market is a fantastic pub right in the heart of Chesterfield and opposite the market hall. It offers a great range of real ales, as well as whiskies and gins, and has a lovely welcoming feel. The food they produce is incredible and it's the perfect spot to while away an afternoon or evening with your favourite tipple. Highly recommended.”

3. The Market Pub, New Square, Chesterfield

Phil Bramley said: “The Market is a fantastic pub right in the heart of Chesterfield and opposite the market hall. It offers a great range of real ales, as well as whiskies and gins, and has a lovely welcoming feel. The food they produce is incredible and it's the perfect spot to while away an afternoon or evening with your favourite tipple. Highly recommended.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Tom Hardwick said: “The Thorn Tree Inn could well be, in my opinion, one of the county’s best hidden gems. I only discovered the pub myself fairly recently, but was blown away by the venue’s beer garden - which offers spectacular views of Riber Castle and the surrounding hills. If you find yourself in Matlock, I can wholeheartedly recommend that you take the time to visit the Thorn Tree for a pint.”

4. The Thorn Tree Inn, Jackson Road, Matlock

Tom Hardwick said: “The Thorn Tree Inn could well be, in my opinion, one of the county’s best hidden gems. I only discovered the pub myself fairly recently, but was blown away by the venue’s beer garden - which offers spectacular views of Riber Castle and the surrounding hills. If you find yourself in Matlock, I can wholeheartedly recommend that you take the time to visit the Thorn Tree for a pint.” Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshireChesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice