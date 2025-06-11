To help narrow down your choices, our reporters have recommended 15 of the pubs they love to visit most across the county.
The full list can be found below – will you be visiting any of these pubs for a pint or something to eat?
1. Reporter recommended pubs
Our reporters have recommended their favourite pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Chandlers, St Mary’s Gate, Chesterfield
Wiktoria Wrzyszcz said: “I can't imagine going on a night out in Chesterfield without visiting Chandlers at St Mary's Gate. The bar offers a wide range of cocktails and mocktails at good prices. The staff are always very friendly and have recommendations for anyone who struggles to choose from a long list of amazing drinks.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Market Pub, New Square, Chesterfield
Phil Bramley said: “The Market is a fantastic pub right in the heart of Chesterfield and opposite the market hall. It offers a great range of real ales, as well as whiskies and gins, and has a lovely welcoming feel. The food they produce is incredible and it's the perfect spot to while away an afternoon or evening with your favourite tipple. Highly recommended.” Photo: Google
4. The Thorn Tree Inn, Jackson Road, Matlock
Tom Hardwick said: “The Thorn Tree Inn could well be, in my opinion, one of the county’s best hidden gems. I only discovered the pub myself fairly recently, but was blown away by the venue’s beer garden - which offers spectacular views of Riber Castle and the surrounding hills. If you find yourself in Matlock, I can wholeheartedly recommend that you take the time to visit the Thorn Tree for a pint.” Photo: Google
