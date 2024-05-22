“Once popular” pub outside Chesterfield up for sale for the first time in 42 years - after closing its doors four years ago

By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd May 2024, 11:24 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 11:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A pub near Chesterfield is set to go on the market after closing down in 2020.

The Hare and Hounds at Commonside Road in Barlow is being placed up for sale for the first time in 42 years.

A spokesperson for Nicholson & Co of Sheffield, the property agents handling the sale, said: “The once popular public house is coming onto the market for the first time in decades due to the sad death of the owner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The property is still licensed, but needs much care, attention and investment should it open again as a public house. The property closed just before Covid in March 2020 and has never reopened since.

The Hare and Hounds is being placed up for sale. Credit: Nicholson & CoThe Hare and Hounds is being placed up for sale. Credit: Nicholson & Co
The Hare and Hounds is being placed up for sale. Credit: Nicholson & Co

“The property has trading accommodation over two floors and a three-bedroom living accommodation.”

Nicholson & Co are looking for substantial and funded offers. The property may have alternative uses, subject to planning, but this needs to be investigated by any interested party themselves.

READ THIS: These are 12 things I’ve learnt after moving to Derbyshire

There is an open viewing taking place on Tuesday, May 28 – between 3.30pm and 5pm. For more information, contact Nicholson & Co by calling 0114 230 7823.

Related topics:ChesterfieldDerbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.