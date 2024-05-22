Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pub near Chesterfield is set to go on the market after closing down in 2020.

The Hare and Hounds at Commonside Road in Barlow is being placed up for sale for the first time in 42 years.

A spokesperson for Nicholson & Co of Sheffield, the property agents handling the sale, said: “The once popular public house is coming onto the market for the first time in decades due to the sad death of the owner.

“The property is still licensed, but needs much care, attention and investment should it open again as a public house. The property closed just before Covid in March 2020 and has never reopened since.

The Hare and Hounds is being placed up for sale. Credit: Nicholson & Co

“The property has trading accommodation over two floors and a three-bedroom living accommodation.”

Nicholson & Co are looking for substantial and funded offers. The property may have alternative uses, subject to planning, but this needs to be investigated by any interested party themselves.