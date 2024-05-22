“Once popular” pub outside Chesterfield up for sale for the first time in 42 years - after closing its doors four years ago
The Hare and Hounds at Commonside Road in Barlow is being placed up for sale for the first time in 42 years.
A spokesperson for Nicholson & Co of Sheffield, the property agents handling the sale, said: “The once popular public house is coming onto the market for the first time in decades due to the sad death of the owner.
“The property is still licensed, but needs much care, attention and investment should it open again as a public house. The property closed just before Covid in March 2020 and has never reopened since.
“The property has trading accommodation over two floors and a three-bedroom living accommodation.”
Nicholson & Co are looking for substantial and funded offers. The property may have alternative uses, subject to planning, but this needs to be investigated by any interested party themselves.
There is an open viewing taking place on Tuesday, May 28 – between 3.30pm and 5pm. For more information, contact Nicholson & Co by calling 0114 230 7823.
