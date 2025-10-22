North East Derbyshire Food and Drink Trail continues to grow

North East Derbyshire District Council continues its support to local businesses by adding more incredible offerings to its Food and Drink Trail.

The council launched the trail in March 2024 to showcase the amazing food and drink makers and venues in North East Derbyshire, with 17 businesses getting on board initially. Since then more local businesses have joined the trail, taking the total to 46.

Cllr Jayne Barry, Portfolio holder for Growth at North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many brilliant local businesses joining our Food and Drink Trail. From artisan cafés to traditional pubs and farm shops, the trail is a celebration of the incredible talent and passion we have here in North East Derbyshire.”

“We’re proud to support these businesses and others across our district and will continue to grow the trail into 2026!”

10 more additions to the trail!

Businesses to join the trail in last 8 weeks are:

The trail offers the perfect opportunity for couples, families and visitors to visit venues across the district, be that as a weekend treat or family occasion.

We are proud to support our local districts businesses, and you can visit the trail and find out more about the 46 on it, via our website.