These are some of the most recommended restaurants for special occasions in Derbyshire.

Nine of the best restaurants to celebrate special occasions at across Derbyshire according to OpenTable – including Chesterfield, Matlock and Ashbourne

If you’re looking for somewhere to mark a special occasion, these are some of the most recommended restaurants across Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
45 minutes ago

Whether you’re looking for an intimate restaurant to celebrate an anniversary, or the ideal venue for a family birthday, these venues are among the best-rated in Derbyshire on OpenTable.

All data was taken from OpenTable and the restaurants are not ranked in any order.

1. Stones, Matlock

Stones Restaurant has a 4.9/5 rating based on 1,937 OpenTable reviews - and was described as “one of the best dining experiences in the area.”

Photo: Google

2. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Chesterfield

Odyssey has a 4.9/5 rating based on 595 OpenTable reviews - and is said to offer “a journey of authentic flavours, sounds and the atmosphere of Greece.”

Photo: Google

3. Dovecote Restaurant, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston

The Dovecote has a 4.8/5 rating based on 1,580 OpenTable reviews. The OpenTable website said: “Dovecote is ideal as a venue for entertaining business clients at conferences, family celebrations or enjoying a quiet candle-lit meal for two.”

Photo: Brian Eyre

4. Cavendish Restaurant, Chatsworth House

The Cavendish has a 4.8/5 rating based on 1,782 OpenTable reviews. It was described as a “refined and relaxing environment” offering a “delectable afternoon tea.”

Photo: Brian Eyre

