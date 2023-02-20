If you’re looking for somewhere to mark a special occasion, these are some of the most recommended restaurants across Derbyshire.
Whether you’re looking for an intimate restaurant to celebrate an anniversary, or the ideal venue for a family birthday, these venues are among the best-rated in Derbyshire on OpenTable.
All data was taken from OpenTable and the restaurants are not ranked in any order.
1. Stones, Matlock
Stones Restaurant has a 4.9/5 rating based on 1,937 OpenTable reviews - and was described as “one of the best dining experiences in the area.”
Photo: Google
2. Odyssey Greek Restaurant, Chesterfield
Odyssey has a 4.9/5 rating based on 595 OpenTable reviews - and is said to offer “a journey of authentic flavours, sounds and the atmosphere of Greece.”
Photo: Google
3. Dovecote Restaurant, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston
The Dovecote has a 4.8/5 rating based on 1,580 OpenTable reviews. The OpenTable website said: “Dovecote is ideal as a venue for entertaining business clients at conferences, family celebrations or enjoying a quiet candle-lit meal for two.”
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Cavendish Restaurant, Chatsworth House
The Cavendish has a 4.8/5 rating based on 1,782 OpenTable reviews. It was described as a “refined and relaxing environment” offering a “delectable afternoon tea.”
Photo: Brian Eyre