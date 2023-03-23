News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
1 hour ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
1 hour ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
2 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
3 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
4 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

New pub set to open in Derbyshire town centre after ‘complete revamp’ – with owner hoping to create ‘relaxed’ atmosphere

A new venue will open this week in a Derbyshire town – with its owner promising a ‘relaxed atmosphere.’

By Tom Hardwick
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:24 GMT- 2 min read

Simon Jones is preparing for the opening of Alfreton’s latest pub – with the Bankers Tavern replacing the former What’s Your Poison ale house on High Street.

He said: “It’s my first venture into this. I live just outside Alfreton and it’s always something I’ve wanted to have a go at. I’d say I’m an entrepreneurial type, and I’ve always wanted to be my own boss and put it into action.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This place came up – it was the right place and we made it the right time, and it all came together nicely. We’re just doing the last bits to get ready to open now.”

The Bankers Tavern will open its doors this week.
The Bankers Tavern will open its doors this week.
The Bankers Tavern will open its doors this week.
Most Popular

Simon said that it has taken two months of work to get the venue ready ahead of the opening on Saturday, March 25, with the building undergoing a complete overhaul.

“In the background we’ve been working on this for a long time, but we’ve been in the building for a couple of months. We’ve completely revamped and redecorated the place. It’s completely different to how it looked before, it’s unrecognisable.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The aim for the Bankers Tavern is to break the mould of what is currently available in Alfreton, and Simon said he was hoping to create a more relaxed atmosphere at the venue.

“We’re trying to do something different to what’s in Alfreton at the moment. We’re offering a premium lager which isn’t readily available in other places in Alfreton, along with a range of fruity ciders, rums, gins and flavoured vodkas.

“We’re trying to cater for everyone and create an upmarket place where people can come and sit and have a few relaxed drinks with friends, rather than somewhere that’s too full-on.

“We’ve completely remodelled the place. We’re a completely different business to what was here before and we’re trying to make the place feel a bit more sophisticated.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

READ THIS: Revealed: Derbyshire council pursued secretive land deal with a convicted drug dealer for months

The venue will be closed on Mondays, and open between 5.00pm and 10.00pm from Tuesday to Thursday. It will then open from 2.00pm to 11.00pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2.00pm till 10.00pm on Sundays.

Derbyshire