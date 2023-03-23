New pub set to open in Derbyshire town centre after ‘complete revamp’ – with owner hoping to create ‘relaxed’ atmosphere
A new venue will open this week in a Derbyshire town – with its owner promising a ‘relaxed atmosphere.’
Simon Jones is preparing for the opening of Alfreton’s latest pub – with the Bankers Tavern replacing the former What’s Your Poison ale house on High Street.
He said: “It’s my first venture into this. I live just outside Alfreton and it’s always something I’ve wanted to have a go at. I’d say I’m an entrepreneurial type, and I’ve always wanted to be my own boss and put it into action.
“This place came up – it was the right place and we made it the right time, and it all came together nicely. We’re just doing the last bits to get ready to open now.”
Simon said that it has taken two months of work to get the venue ready ahead of the opening on Saturday, March 25, with the building undergoing a complete overhaul.
“In the background we’ve been working on this for a long time, but we’ve been in the building for a couple of months. We’ve completely revamped and redecorated the place. It’s completely different to how it looked before, it’s unrecognisable.”
The aim for the Bankers Tavern is to break the mould of what is currently available in Alfreton, and Simon said he was hoping to create a more relaxed atmosphere at the venue.
“We’re trying to do something different to what’s in Alfreton at the moment. We’re offering a premium lager which isn’t readily available in other places in Alfreton, along with a range of fruity ciders, rums, gins and flavoured vodkas.
“We’re trying to cater for everyone and create an upmarket place where people can come and sit and have a few relaxed drinks with friends, rather than somewhere that’s too full-on.
“We’ve completely remodelled the place. We’re a completely different business to what was here before and we’re trying to make the place feel a bit more sophisticated.”
READ THIS: Revealed: Derbyshire council pursued secretive land deal with a convicted drug dealer for months
The venue will be closed on Mondays, and open between 5.00pm and 10.00pm from Tuesday to Thursday. It will then open from 2.00pm to 11.00pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2.00pm till 10.00pm on Sundays.