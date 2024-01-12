New pub outside Derbyshire town set to officially open its doors next month

A new micropub is coming to Derbyshire in the coming weeks – promising local beers and a relaxed atmopshere.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new venue, the Pickled Pear at the Old Post Office, is set to officially open its doors next month on Main Street, Palterton.

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the new venue said: “We're not officially open yet, but please like and follow for the latest updates and offers from the Pickled Pear and keep an eye out on here for future updates when we announce our opening day (hopefully early to mid Feb 2024).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For now, we are open on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6.00pm until 10.00pm.

The micropub will be opening on Main Street, Palterton.

“Please be aware that, as the pub is located on a narrow residential street, we don't have parking. Access to the pub will be on foot, bicycle or taxi only. This is to ensure minimal disruption to local residents' day-to-day. We look forward to seeing you soon.”

In a planning application received by North East Derbyshire District Council last year, Adam Taylor, the applicant, gave an idea of what would be on offer at the venue.

He said: “The micropub will sell local beer and spirits, along with traditional non-alcoholic beverages including freshly ground coffee and speciality tea. I will not be preparing food on premises; however, I do intend to provide pre-prepared pork pies alongside traditional pub snacks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad