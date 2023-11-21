News you can trust since 1855
New owner excited to take on pub with “lovely views” in Derbyshire town centre – with plans for home-cooked food and beer offers

A Derbyshire pub has a new team at the helm – with the owner excited to be launching his new venture.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Nov 2023, 14:31 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 14:31 GMT
The Blue Bell on High Street, Bolsover opened its doors again after a brief period of closure on Thursday, November 16 - having been taken on by Gary Astel.

Gary said that early changes included adding Sky Sports and introducing beer offers - with plans to start offering food in the coming weeks.

“The old tenant left around three weeks ago. We’ve just cleaned it up and we’ve got something on every day for the community. We’ve got some beer offers and we’re going to start food back up in the next four weeks. We’re putting Sky Sports in as well.

The Blue Bell has a new team running the venue.The Blue Bell has a new team running the venue.
“It’s going to be home cooked, traditional food - pie and peas, scampi and chips, fish and chips - pub classics.”

Gary said that the venue, which offers brilliant views, would undergo an extensive internal refurbishment next year.

“It’s got lovely views on the back - it’s brilliant. We’re going to lower the prices and get a rhythm of the week for the community.

“We’re then looking at doing a refurbishment of the inside in February.”

Gary is from Sheffield and has experience in the pub trade - but the Blue Bell will be his first venue in Bolsover. He will also be reopening the former Dizzy Duck on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield as The Mile.

Gary added that he was excited to be taking on this new venture in Bolsover. He said: “It’s a nice town, and it looks like it’s got some potential. We’re also going to be doing live entertainment over the weekends.”

