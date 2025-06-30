Chesterfield’s only lap dancing club is set to open this week – with private dances starting at £24 for 90 seconds up to £450 for an hour with a bottle of champagne.

Klub 49, on St Mary’s Gate, opened as a bar in December, however it was granted a sexual entertainment venue licence by Chesterfield Borough Council last month.

The inspiration for the venue’s name, Klub 49, has a rather sad back story – it remembers owners Sarah Blanchard and Jessica Lewis’ late father David Lewis, who was killed in a motorcycle accident in 2021, aged 49, on a Kawasaki.

Klub 49 – open Fridays and Saturdays 8pm until 5am – has already hosted three lap dancing events while applying for a full licence. Speaking about business so far, Sarah said: “It started off slow as Chesterfield is saturated with bars as it is. It was tough going to be begin with but we’ve built up some clientele, so we’re busy every weekend now.”

From left: Mia, Tanya, Sophie, Abbie and Brooke. Image by @itsabbieandbrooke

At lap dancing nights customers pay £10 entry before finding girls in the bar fully dressed. They then select their lady of choice and go upstairs for a private dance. Punters on a budget get a “full strip” lasting 90 seconds for the cheapest option of £24, increasing to three minutes for £40 – right up to an hour with a bottle of champagne for £450.

Sisters Sarah and Jessica have both worked in the strip night industry for around a decade, however this is their first solo venture. "They’re all very experienced girls”, said Sarah. “My sister picked them, having worked in the industry. They’re just genuinely nice, interesting girls. They love the job and the independence that goes with it.

"A lot of people are of the opinion that women in the industry are objectified but actually they choose to do it – we’re also female owners and the safety of the girls is paramount.”

Not all of the dancers at Klub 49 are the conventional shape and size – which is not an accident. Sarah said: “Not all men like the same. In most strip clubs there will be a wide variety of girls because some men like the bigger woman.”

Klub 49 opens on July 4 and will be open on Friday and Saturday every weekend from 10pm until 5am – however more nights may be added depending on demand.