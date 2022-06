New hygiene ratings issued to north Derbyshire pubs, restaurants and takeaways

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Joy's Pantry at 63 Storforth Lane Trading Estate, Storforth Lane, Chesterfield; rated on June 17

• Rated 5: Thai Pavilion Restaurant at 50 Saltergate, Chesterfield; rated on June 15

New ratings have been issued by the Food Standards Agency

• Rated 5: Massarella Coffee Shop at Unit 24, The Pavements Shopping Centre, Middle Pavement, Chesterfield; rated on June 11

• Rated 5: Odyssey at 1-3 Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield; rated on June 11

• Rated 5: The Cafe at Tesco Extra (TFD Ltd) at Tesco Extra, Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield; rated on June 10

• Rated 3: Imran's Diner at 16a Stephenson Place, Chesterfield; rated on June 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub:

• Rated 5: Anchor Inn at 4 Factory Street, Chesterfield; rated on June 15

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Subway (Town Centre) at 83 New Square, Chesterfield; rated on June 11

• Rated 5: A Bite to Eat at 104 High Street, New Whittington, Chesterfield; rated on June 10

In north east Derbyshire, the Miners Arms on Hundall Lane, Apperknowle, Dronfield was given a two-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on May 17.

Meanwhile the Oxcroft Centre at 55 Clowne Road, Stanfree, Chesterfield was given a four-out-of-five food score after assessment on May 16.

The ratings are awarded by the Food Standards Agency, to help choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online.

The ratings are:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required