New guide of where to eat and drink by Derby's Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement District

A free Food and Drink Guide showcasing all the places to eat and drink in Derby’s Cathedral Quarter is now available to city centre visitors.

The new guide, created by the Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement District (BID), shines a spotlight on top spots to visit and lists bars, delis, award-winning restaurants and coffee shops.

Nearly 100 Derby-based businesses feature in the 2024 guide which gives a comprehensive look at what’s on offer in Derby’s Cathedral Quarter. From a tasty brunch to a working lunch, to a vibrant evening economy providing people with an eclectic mix of bars, restaurants and nightclubs, the new Food and Drink Guide highlights it all.

Eve Taylor, BID Project Executive for Derby Cathedral Quarter BID, said: “Every year, we work hard on our Food and Drink Guide.

“It celebrates our fantastic bars and cafes and gives a shout out to our city’s award-winning restaurants. It also features delis and coffee shops for our daytime visitors and in the evening, it highlights how Derby’s Cathedral Quarter provides people with a great place to enjoy the bars and nightclubs.

“We are really proud of the new guide because we get so much positive feedback from people telling us how useful it is – and how great our venues are.”

This Autumn, the Cathedral Quarter Business Improvement District will shine a spotlight on its food and drink establishments with a campaign on social media. It will also celebrate Purple Flag month in October - a national accreditation that allows the public to quickly identify places that offer an entertaining, diverse, safe and enjoyable night out.

Eve Taylor said: “We’d also like to remind people to download the Cathedral Quarter’s money-saving app, LoyalFree - which is supported and used by local Derby businesses.

“Whilst you’re enjoying the new food and drink guide, you could find a few money-off deals in some of the cafes and bars!”

Since LoyalFree launched and started promoting money-off deals, hundreds of visitors have downloaded the app to unlock discounts and deals from businesses across the city centre including cafés, restaurants, and bars. Once downloaded onto your smartphone, you will have access to a host of individual offers and discounts by way of a simple QR code scan.

To read the new Food and Drink Guide you can download it here: https://www.derbycathedralquarter.co.uk/news/food-and-drink-guide-autumn-2024-out-now/

Physical copies will also be available from hospitality businesses in the area from Monday 30th September.