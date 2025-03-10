A new Greek-Cypriot bar and kitchen is preparing to welcome customers at the end of March – with the venue offering breakfasts, meze dishes and a range of traditional meals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stolen Fig, a new bar and Greek-Cypriot kitchen, is set to open its doors on Town Street in Duffield at the end of this month.

In a post on the venue’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “We are happy to announce that The Stolen Fig in Duffield will be open for business from Friday, March 28. Breakfast will start on Tuesday, April 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are absolutely overwhelmed with all the bookings we have had for The Stolen Fig. We are getting fully booked for the first month already.

The new venue is set to open in Duffield.

“For bookings please private message us at The Stolen Fig, as we are waiting for our phone line to get connected and our website is under construction.

“We are really looking forward to moving to Duffield and being a part of the wonderful community. We will be working hard in creating a fantastic morning breakfast bar and evening Greek-Cypriot kitchen with a fabulous dining experience.”

The Stolen Fig will be open for breakfast between 9.00am and 11.00am, before serving lunch between 12.00pm and 3.00pm. It will then open between 5.00pm and 9.00pm in the evening.

Their menu includes a range of meze dishes, along with traditional Greek-Cypriot meals and grills. For more information, or to book a table, head to The Stolen Fig’s Facebook page here.