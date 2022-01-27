New German bar brings continental flavour to heart of Chesterfield

Since 2015, Einstein’s has been bringing the good people of Chesterfield, and beyond, delicious and traditional German fare (including their classic schnitzels and bratwurst); alongside their famous Steins of beer. Our very own Bavarian beer house (or Bierhaus if you will).

Einstein’s is a popular Chesterfield venue which sits proudly on Corporation Street. Its distinctive red painted brick work has turned it into a local landmark! Moments from the theatre, there is a constant stream of theatre-goers as well as families. Einsteins is fully inclusive, everyone is welcome, and that’s another reason for its continued popularity.

Aside from the red exterior and fabulous food, Einstein’s is also an establishment well known for helping out homeless and vulnerable residents in the Chesterfield area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Einstein's has been joined by its younger brother

Up until 2019, each Christmas they provided a free, three course lunch for people in need, as well as providing transport to and from the venue - along with presents too. The team, keen to spread festive cheer to those less fortunate than themselves.

Owner, Ben Parr says: “Working alongside the community is an ethos that’s important to us all. We know that we wouldn’t be here without community support, so it’s important for us to help out whenever we can. Unfortunately, due to Covid we were unable to open for Christmas of 2020 and 2021, but we’re hoping that in 2022 we can all get back on track.”

Using local suppliers for the produce on their menu (including the meat and cheese) is another example of Einstein’s working with the local business community. “We’re all much more aware of food miles and sustainability, so using local produce wherever possible is key and even more importantly, the food produce is top quality!.”

Regulars to Einstein’s will be pleased to hear that the popular and entertaining Monday quiz nights will soon be returning. The first one is on Monday 7th February and is a Disney themed quiz with a cash prize for the winner. There’s a whole host of quizzes lined up, so check out their Facebook pages for regular updates.

The new town centre bar

On the back of Einstein’s success and popularity, Chesterfield has finally welcomed Ben’s latest venture ‘Albert’s Jüngerer Bruder’ to the town. Now I’m not by any means a German speaker, but I know on good authority that Jungerer Bruder translates to younger brother; as in Einstein’s younger brother…get it?

It may be the younger brother, but Albert’s Jüngerer Bruder has already established itself as another ‘go-to’ eatery in its own right. But don’t expect it to look like or taste like Einstein’s. Unlike its older brother, there’s no red exterior or traditional German food served, Albert’s Jüngerer Bruder has other delights up its sleeve, creating its very own unique identity.

First off, it’s beautifully located on Rykneld Square, in the shadow of the famous Crooked Spire. With painted tables and chairs outside, it brings a lovely, cosmopolitan feel to the churchyard area. It’s a great spot to sit and have coffee or, maybe, enjoy some of their delicious cocktails and just people watch. With the stunning backdrop of the church and daffodil strewn lawns, it’s a beautiful location to take advantage of in Chesterfield.

Inside Albert’s Jüngerer Bruder, you will instantly find that the focal point is their wonderful wood-fired oven, used to prepare not only an array of delicious wood-fired pizzas but also the whole of their menu, including fire-roasted scallops, steak skewers and tandoori chicken. There are also excellent vegetarian and vegan options, using only the freshest of produce.

There is plenty of Gerrman beer on offer!

It’s good to know that, even in the toughest of times, there are businesses like Einstein’s and now Albert’s Jüngerer Bruder who, despite their success, are always on hand to remember and help out those who are less fortunate. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Einstein's