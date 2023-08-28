New data has shown that Brits love nothing more than relaxing in a beer garden – and these are 20 places across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District to do just that this weekend.

Millions of Brits say they are at their happiest when relaxing in a pub garden over the summer, after 40% named it as their ultimate happy place, according to new national research.

The nationwide survey from Chef and Brewer Collection found the average UK pubgoer will visit a pub garden between four and five times throughout August.

Country pubs are by far the nation’s favourite type of pub to visit at this time of year, with nearly half of UK adults (48%) selecting them as the best place to enjoy food and drink over summer.

Brits’ favourite things about pub gardens during the summer months are spending time there in warm weather (55%), enjoying a drink (54%) and relaxing with friends and family (51%).

With this in mind, we’ve compiled a list of some of the pubs with the best beer gardens across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District using Google reviews and reader recommendations – perfect to enjoy over the bank holiday weekend.

1 . Junction, Chesterfield One customer left a Google review which said the Junction was "nice and friendly" with a "great beer garden." Photo: Brian Eyre

2 . Yorkshire Bridge Inn, Bamford A visitor to this pub said it offered "amazing food and a lovely beer garden." Photo: Google

3 . The Scotsman's Pack Country Inn, Hathersage One customer said: "This place is in a wonderful location. Cosy inside. Outside the beer garden is right by a river surrounded by flowers. Very nice atmosphere." Photo: Google