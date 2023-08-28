News you can trust since 1855
These pubs have some of the best beer gardens across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District.

New data shows Brits are happiest when relaxing in a beer garden – these 20 pubs across Derbyshire are perfect to visit this bank holiday weekend

New data has shown that Brits love nothing more than relaxing in a beer garden – and these are 20 places across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District to do just that this weekend.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Aug 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 10:37 BST

Millions of Brits say they are at their happiest when relaxing in a pub garden over the summer, after 40% named it as their ultimate happy place, according to new national research.

The nationwide survey from Chef and Brewer Collection found the average UK pubgoer will visit a pub garden between four and five times throughout August.

Country pubs are by far the nation’s favourite type of pub to visit at this time of year, with nearly half of UK adults (48%) selecting them as the best place to enjoy food and drink over summer.

Brits’ favourite things about pub gardens during the summer months are spending time there in warm weather (55%), enjoying a drink (54%) and relaxing with friends and family (51%).

READ THIS: Meet the people: Derbyshire den of mellow at Retro and Ink

With this in mind, we’ve compiled a list of some of the pubs with the best beer gardens across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District using Google reviews and reader recommendations – perfect to enjoy over the bank holiday weekend.

One customer left a Google review which said the Junction was “nice and friendly” with a “great beer garden.”

1. Junction, Chesterfield

One customer left a Google review which said the Junction was “nice and friendly” with a “great beer garden.” Photo: Brian Eyre

A visitor to this pub said it offered “amazing food and a lovely beer garden.”

2. Yorkshire Bridge Inn, Bamford

A visitor to this pub said it offered “amazing food and a lovely beer garden.” Photo: Google

One customer said: “This place is in a wonderful location. Cosy inside. Outside the beer garden is right by a river surrounded by flowers. Very nice atmosphere.”

3. The Scotsman’s Pack Country Inn, Hathersage

One customer said: “This place is in a wonderful location. Cosy inside. Outside the beer garden is right by a river surrounded by flowers. Very nice atmosphere.” Photo: Google

One punter left a review on Google which praised the The Crown & Anchor for its “large beer garden and facilities to keep the kids amused.”

4. Crown & Anchor, Chesterfield

One punter left a review on Google which praised the The Crown & Anchor for its “large beer garden and facilities to keep the kids amused.” Photo: Google

