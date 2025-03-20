New Burger King opens in Derbyshire – offering 1,000 free burgers and a year’s supply of food for one lucky customer

A new Burger King has launched in South Normanton. Credit: Burger King UK

A new Burger King has opened its doors in Derbyshire – celebrating its launch by giving away 1,000 free burgers and a year’s supply of food to one lucky customer.

Burger King UK has officially opened the doors to its new South Normanton restaurant, and to celebrate, they are giving away 1,000 free Whopper or Chicken Royal burgers to lucky customers – for one day only on Friday, March 21.

Burger King fans will have to be quick if they want to get their hands on the free treats. The deal is first-come-first-served, only at their South Normanton location. To get in on the action, customers simply need to order a Whopper or Chicken Royale at the front counter or drive-thru to get their burger totally free.

The 100th customer who orders at the restaurant on March 21 will also win a year’s supply of Burger King at the South Normanton restaurant – located at Panattoni Park, Linnet Way – close to the McArthurGlen East Midlands Designer Outlet.

The new South Normanton restaurant will be offering table service, so hungry customers can place their order, take a seat and enjoy their mouthwatering menu items being delivered directly to their tables.

Limited-edition Burger King tote bags will also be given out to mark the opening, including a leaflet with exclusive offers available on the Burger King app – but guests will have to be quick as there are only 100 available.

Liam, restaurant manager at Burger King South Normanton, said: “After plenty of planning and preparation, we can’t wait to welcome our new customers when we open our doors on March 21.

“What better way to celebrate than by giving away 1,000 of our iconic Whopper or Chicken Royale burgers? Customers should arrive nice and early to claim one for themselves.”

There’s also plenty of tasty deals and discounts for burger lovers to tuck into via the Burger King UK app.