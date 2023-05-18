This week is National Vegetarian Week and we’ve uncovered the best places to eat plant-based food in Chesterfield and surrounding area.
A meat-free diet is good for heart health, can reduce cancer risk, lower blood pressure and decrease asthma symptoms. Vegetarian food has a lower carbon footprint so its supporters are also doing their bit to save the planet.
Here are some of the best eating out places for plant-based food in Derbyshire, according to Google reviews.
1. The Magic Sunflower, Coal Aston
The Magic Sunflower, 51 Barnard Avenue, Coal Aston, Dronfield, S18 3BP scored 5 out of 5 stars based on 54 Google reviews. James Bawden posted: "Beautiful, delicious, plant based food. Recommended dishes: coffee cake, orange and ginger cheesecake, smashed avocado toast, roasted beet tatare." Photo: The Magic Sunflower
2. Figaro, Wingerworth, Chesterfield
Figaro, Allendale Road, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6PX scored 4.9 out of 5 stars based on 101 Google reviews. Keri posted: "It's hard to find the words to adequately describe just how good the food is, so we'll settle for pretty incredible. I'm so happy to know there's plant-based food like this going out to the world for people to experience." Photo: National World
3. Vegged, Chesterfield
Vegged, 185 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield S41 7JH scored 4.9 out of 5 stars based on 98 Google reviews. Mike Waddington posted: "Excellent food and friendly service. If you are vegetarian or vegan this is an essential visit in the area. Portion size is good without being overdone and a child's menu is available." Photo: Submitted
4. Odyssey, Chesterfield
Odyssey, Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield, S40 1RF scored 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 555 Google reviews. Neme Leton posted: "Very good vegetarian options, good porton sizes with very lovely food." Photo: Google