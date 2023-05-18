2 . Figaro, Wingerworth, Chesterfield

Figaro, Allendale Road, Wingerworth, Chesterfield, S42 6PX scored 4.9 out of 5 stars based on 101 Google reviews. Keri posted: "It's hard to find the words to adequately describe just how good the food is, so we'll settle for pretty incredible. I'm so happy to know there's plant-based food like this going out to the world for people to experience." Photo: National World