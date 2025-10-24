Figaro owner Rowan Adlington, second right, with Laura Postlethwaite, Paris Li and Justyna Middleton outside the cafe in Wingerworth.

An award-winning north Derbyshire cafe owner is stressing the benefits of plant based food in the lead-up to National Vegan Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rowan Adlington, who launched Figaro in Wingerworth four years ago, said: “We all know fruit and vegetables are good for us, so adding a few plant based meals to your diet each week is not only great for your health and the planet but gives the animals a day off too!

"Lots of everyday meals are inadvertently plant based, such as pasta or jacket potatoes and it’s great to think outside the box in terms of flavours and textures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A lot of people enjoy meat free days and we are here to help with that! As well as our food at Figaro being plant based we’re also big advocates of whole foods, zero waste and minimal use of plastics!”

Figaro, which is at Allendale Road, received its second consecutive TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Award in 2024 – putting it among the top 10 percent eateries in the world.

Justyna Middleton and Paris Li are the chefs at Figaro which offers an extensive brunch menu and lunch specials from Wednesday to Sunday. Rowan said: "The cafe’s philosophy is to source local, seasonal ingredients and every dish is freshly made. Being a plant based cafe does come with its challenges and over the past 12 months a few vegetarian options have been introduced to increase customer footfall.”

The cafe is fully licensed and holds events such as crochet and pottery nights alongside music and bistro themed nights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dog friendly with outdoor seating, disabled access and a free car park, Figaro cafe is a must-visit experience for everyone, vegan/vegetarian or otherwise.

National Vegan Day is on Saturday, November 1.