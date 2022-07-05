Mystery customer threatens Derbyshire bakery with legal action after it names a sandwich 'Cheesus Christ'

The Bridge Bakehouse on Market Street, Whaley Bridge, has been selling its popular cheese sandwich with the jokey name Chessus Christ for two years.

However, last month the menu board was vandalised and then just weeks later the bakery was sent a threatening letter from someone pretending to be from Christian Concern demanding the sandwich is removed.

Camilla Dignam, who runs the venue with her sister Courtney Dignam, said: “The Cheesus Christ one of our best sellers so we won’t be removing it and why should we? We haven’t done anything wrong.”

Courtney and Camilla Dignam makers of the Cheesus Christ sandwich at the Bridge Bakehouse say they will not be removing it from their menu after they were threatened with a fake legal letter calling for it to be removed.

The letter, which stated they were writing from Christian Concern after being contacted by members of the Trinity Church in Whaley Bridge, was demanding the bakery apologise on all internet platforms, remove any mentions of the sandwich on its menu and make a £300 donation to the church as the sandwich discriminated against all Christians.

After putting the letter on social media the bakery was contacted by the vicar from the Trinity Church who apologised, said it was nothing to do with them. She also contacted Christian Concern who say they knew nothing about it either.

Camilla said: “It’s mad that when there is so much going on in the world with wars and people worried about paying bills that someone in the village has taken the time and effort to draft up this ridiculous letter hoping to threaten us in to backing down and taking it off the menu.

“It’s been part of our menu for over two years but we’ve never had this kind of reaction before – most people love it.”When the bakery reopened after the first lockdown Camilla said she felt the whole village was disjointed and not talking to each other and needed something to lighten the mood.

The Cheesus Christ sandwich sits alongside the In On Ear Out The Other, the Jean Claude Van Ham, the Don’t Go Bacon My Heart and the Let the Beet Drop butties.