Music festival honouring Chesterfield's Gracie Spinks set to go ahead this summer
Organisers say Shinefest 2024 will feature “the best bands Derbyshire has to offer” along with outdoor play for children, food, face painting and an indoor and outdoor bar.
The event – at New Whittington Social Club – was first held in 2022 to remember “huge live music fan” Gracie and raise awareness of parents Richard Spinks’ and Alison Ward’s campaign to have stalking advocates in post across all police forces.
Gracie, 23, was murdered by stalker Michael Sellers on June 18, 2021, after she reported his harassment of her to the police.
Shinefest organiser Tracey Leeds, describing the 2022 event as a “roaring success”, said: “We had beautiful weather, amazing bands who were incredibly generous with their time, a fantastic crowd and a wonderful venue who were kind enough to host it for us.
“The most important things to me were that Gracie’s family would enjoy the day, that we would give them a reason to celebrate again after suffering such a tragic loss and that it would be an event that Gracie herself would have loved.”
This year’s event, free of charge, will take place on August 17 between 11.30am until 8.30pm. Although the band line-up is still to be announced, Tracey has promised performances from the “best bands that Derbyshire has to offer”.
She added: “Anyone who attends Shinefest will be guaranteed to have one of the best days of summer 2024.” To find out more about Gracie Spinks and her family’s fight for better support for stalking victims visit www.graciespinks.com