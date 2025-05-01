Muddy Stilettos have announced the winners for their Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire 2025 Awards - which celebrate some of the best places to eat, drink, shop and stay across the region.

A Chesterfield town centre bar has scooped a top prize, along with a Peak District destination pub that has been recommended by the experts from the Michelin Guide.

Every regional winner across 35 different areas will be put forward for the ‘Best of the Best’ National Muddy Awards. The Derbyshire businesses that have won prizes are listed below.

Prize for Chesterfield bar Armisteads in Chesterfield claimed the Best Bar award, beating competition from Binary Bar (Mickleover), The Mixing House (Derby) and two Nottingham bars - Pepper Rocks and Pogo.

Best Destination Pub The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow was named as the region's best destination pub. The other finalists were The Ashford Arms (Ashford in the Water), The Bluebell (South Wingfield), The Boot (Repton) and The Cow (Danbury Lees).

Best Hotel Morley Hayes near Ilkeston won the Best Hotel Award. Other nominees included Darwin Forest (Matlock), Bike & Boot (Hope Valley) Lace Market Hotel (Nottingham) and Hart's Hotel (Nottingham).