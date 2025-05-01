A Chesterfield town centre bar has scooped a top prize, along with a Peak District destination pub that has been recommended by the experts from the Michelin Guide.
Every regional winner across 35 different areas will be put forward for the ‘Best of the Best’ National Muddy Awards. The Derbyshire businesses that have won prizes are listed below.
1. Prize for Chesterfield bar
Armisteads in Chesterfield claimed the Best Bar award, beating competition from Binary Bar (Mickleover), The Mixing House (Derby) and two Nottingham bars - Pepper Rocks and Pogo. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Best Destination Pub
The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow was named as the region’s best destination pub. The other finalists were The Ashford Arms (Ashford in the Water), The Bluebell (South Wingfield), The Boot (Repton) and The Cow (Danbury Lees). Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Best Hotel
Morley Hayes near Ilkeston won the Best Hotel Award. Other nominees included Darwin Forest (Matlock), Bike & Boot (Hope Valley) Lace Market Hotel (Nottingham) and Hart’s Hotel (Nottingham). Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Best Beauty Salon/Clinic and Best Casual Dining
Elegant Touch Beauty at Mercia Marina was named as the region’s Best Beauty Salon/Clinic, ahead of Botanicals (Bakewell), Mulberry Beauty (Repton), The Lounge (Ashbourne) and Soothe Skincare and Spa (West Bridgford). Compamigos at Mercia Marina also won the Best Casual Dining award, beating Everyday People (West Bridgford) and three Nottingham venues - Bar Iberico, Baresca and Cuzina. Photo: Google
