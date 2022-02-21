Mothers' Day: Seven great places to take your mum in Chesterfield

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve taken a look at the best places to take your mum out on Mothers’ Day in Chesterfield, whether it be for a refreshing coffee or a wholesome meal.
1. Koo
Koo, 475A Chatsworth Road, S40 3AD. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 257 Google Reviews). "Great menu for different diets and levels of hunger."
Photo: Google
2. Sorbo Lounge
Sorbo Lounge, 1 Market Place, S40 1TW. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 804 Google Reviews). "Great experience from the first visit. Friendly staff, delicious food, fantastic atmosphere, cosy but spacious."
Photo: Google
3. Number 10
Number 10, 9A South Street, Chesterfield, S40 1QX. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 296 Google Reviews). "Great local family business. Tasty wholesome cooking. You're able to book a table or just turn up. Well worth a visit."
Photo: Google
4. Alma Park
Alma Leisure Park, Derby Road, Chesterfield, S40 2EZ. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 2,172 Google Reviews). "We had a lovely meal. It was very clean, fast and efficient."
Photo: -