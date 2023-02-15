4 . Hathersage

The George, Main Road, Hathersage, S32 1BB is serving a three-course Mother's Day lunch on March 19 from 12midday to 7pm at £37.50 per adult. The Mother's Day menu is charged at £18.75 for half portions for children under 12 or elderly diners who have a small appetite. Book online at https://thegeorgehathersage.com.

Photo: Google