Mother’s Day is a month away but if you want to treat your mum to a special meal out in Derbyshire, now’s the time to start booking.
Whether it’s Sunday roast or afternoon tea, there’s plenty of places to satisfy your appetite and put a smile on your mum’s face when she doesn’t have to slave over a hot stove or wash the dishes afterwards.
So get ahead of the crowd by reserving a table. If you leave it until nearer Mother’s Day your favourite place may be booked up.
1. Grindleford
The Maynard at Main Road, Grindleford, S32 2HE, is offering a three-course Mother's Day lunch on March 18 for £37.50 per person, half portions are available at half price for 12 years and under. Book your table by calling 01433 424110 or email: [email protected]
2. Darley Dale
Barringtons, Station Road, Darley Dale, DE4 2EQ is serving a three-course Mother's Day meal on March 19 with sittings at 12 noon, 3pm and 6pm. Reserve your table via email: [email protected] or call 01629 733111.
3. Rowsley
Grouse & Claret, Station Road, Rowsley, DE4 2EB is serving lunches on Mother's Day from 12noon until 3pm. Book your table online at www.grouseclaretpub.co.uk or call 01629 733233.
4. Hathersage
The George, Main Road, Hathersage, S32 1BB is serving a three-course Mother's Day lunch on March 19 from 12midday to 7pm at £37.50 per adult. The Mother's Day menu is charged at £18.75 for half portions for children under 12 or elderly diners who have a small appetite. Book online at https://thegeorgehathersage.com.
