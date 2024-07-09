More businesses join Food and Drink Trail
North East Derbyshire District Council has welcomed more businesses to its Food and Drink Trail, as phase two of the scheme gets underway.
The council launched the trail earlier this year to showcase the amazing food and drink makers and venues in North East Derbyshire, with 17 businesses getting on board initially.
An additional ten businesses have now joined the trail, taking the total to 27.
More will be added each quarter, with the hope of reaching 100 by the end of the year.
Cllr Jayne Barry, Portfolio holder for Growth at North East Derbyshire District Council, said: “I’d encourage everyone to take a look at the amazing variety of food and drink producers and venues we have in our district.
“There really is something to suit all tastes and you don’t have to travel far, as it’s all here on our doorstep to enjoy!
“From honey and cakes to wine and coffee, you can discover them all, in North East Derbyshire!”
Businesses to join the trail in phase two:
- Amber Valley Vineyards – Back Lane, Wessington, DE55 6DL
- Casa Gomez – Eckington S21
- Drone Valley Brewery - Unit 2, Unstone Business complex, Main Rd, Unstone, S18 4AB
- The Horse and Jockey - 6 Brackenfield Ln, Wessington, DE55 6DW
- Little Morton Farm - 49 Little Morton Rd, North Wingfield, Chesterfield S42 5HL
- Rumbles Coffee Lounge - The Bret Club, Clay Cross, Chesterfield S45 9NW
- S42 Cafe - 184a Queen Victoria Road, New Tupton, Chesterfield, S42 6DU
- Sette Coffee - 20c High St, Clay Cross, Chesterfield S45 9DY
- Stamp Coffee Shop - Post Office, Moor Rd, Ashover, Chesterfield S45 0AL
- Totally Cheesecake and Bakes -www.facebook.com/totallycheesecake/
To find out more about all 27 businesses on the trail, visit our website
