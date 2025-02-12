Michelin Guide 2025: Every Derbyshire and Peak District restaurant ranked among the best in the UK

The prestigious Michelin Stars were awarded at a ceremony in Glasgow on Monday, February 10 – celebrating the best restaurants across the UK and Ireland.
Derbyshire and the Peak District are awash with great places to eat, and a number of the county’s restaurants have been ranked among the UK’s best in the 2025 edition of the Michelin Guide.
These are the 10 Derbyshire eateries that come recommended by the renowned guide – winning recognition for their quality ingredients and creative menus.
1. Michelin Guide 2025
These are the Derbyshire restaurants that feature in the latest Michelin Guide. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Blind Bull, Little Hucklow
The Blind Bull at Little Hucklow is listed in the Michelin Guide. The venue was praised for its “concise menu” which “incorporates international influences for some extra punch.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Deacon's Bank, Chapel-en-le-Frith
Deacon's Bank is the final Derbyshire restaurant to feature in the Michelin Guide - winning praise for their “ambitious dishes with a creative edge.” Photo: jason chadwick
4. The Pack Horse, Hayfield
The Pack Horse in Hayfield is also recommended by the Michelin Guide for its “hearty pub dishes” that come with a “refined edge”. Photo: Brian Eyre