The Michelin Guide 2023 has been released – with 12 Derbyshire restaurants featuring in the esteemed list.

Details of the restaurants that have made the prized guide have been released, ahead of the annual ceremony in the new year when Michelin stars and Bib Gourmands are announced.

The guide awards up to three Michelin stars for excellence to a select few, Bib Gourmands and recommendations to others.

While we wait to see whether any of the Derbyshire contenders scoop the honours, here are what the critics had to say about the 12 restaurants in The Michelin Guide 2023.

1. Peacock, Rowsley The Peacock is described in the guide as an elegant hotel restaurant where "lunch offers traditional dishes, while dinner is more adventurous."

2. The Old Vicarage, Ridgeway The Old Vicarage serves two fixed menus that offer "sophisticated dishes with assured flavours and subtle modern influences; the 'Prestige' best showcases the chef's abilities."

3. Fischers at Baslow Hall, Baslow Fischers at Baslow Hall is an Edwardian manor house containing two dining rooms where "menus offer a mix of classic and more original modern dishes."

4. The Gallery, Baslow The Gallery takes its name from the oil paintings in this elegant hotel restaurant. "Attractively presented modern dishes are creative yet restrained and show good balance, and many of the ingredients come from the estate farm. Service is efficient and attentive," says the guide.