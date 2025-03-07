Meet the team behind Derby’s most well-travelled menu

Two Derby restaurateurs are claiming to offer the city's most well-travelled menu, after the husband-and-wife duo travelled 34,564 miles to create it.

Nicco Restaurant and Bar, in Pride Park, offers an Indian fusion menu with the added twist that it will be updating its menu this month with new dishes from across the globe – a very rare event in the world of Indian restaurants.

The new dishes take inspiration from the family's passion for travel, while still staying true to the restaurant's core Indian roots. The unique menu will include cuisine inspired by trips to Dubai, Mykonos, Mexico, and Nepal.

Created over the last 12 months and utilising a team of 11 chefs, even the UK staple of fish and chips is getting a spicy makeover.

Co-owner Bhav Kumar, who runs the restaurant alongside husband Sanj Kumar, said: “We wanted to share the best culinary experiences from our travels but combine those tastes with our heritage dishes in a fusion that would surprise and delight diners in Derby.

"Our newly launched menu has been created alongside our head chef and senior management team and, so far, our customers have given us outstanding feedback."

Kamlesh Odedra, general manager, said: “If you were to total up the air miles needed to track down the influences contained within our new menu, you would rack up around 34,564 air miles."

Commanding the large team of chefs under his guidance, head chef Surjeet Kumar, alongside general manager Kamlesh and co-owner Bhav, collaborated on the new menu.

Surjeet has 20 years’ of experience in the business and has been with Nicco since it opened in October 2021. He said: “We serve around 2,500 diners every week and the new menu will give them something truly unique."

The new menu retains well-loved staples such as Patiala Lamb Saag, Dhaba Murgh and Dhungar butter chicken, but the new worldwide influences will widen the menu.

A new small plate called ‘corn ribs’, for example, takes its inspiration from Mexico. The sweetness of the corn ribs is enhanced by deep frying and tossing in gunpowder masala. The item is on the menu priced at £5.25.

Those accustomed to Dubai travel may recognise some familiar tastes in the Lucknowi Kebab. Minced lamb patties have been seasoned with onion, garlic, spices and stuffed with melting cheese before being served with fresh green chutney. A taste treat that can be enjoyed in Derby for £9.95.

For those keen on Indo-Chinese cuisine, the Gobi Manchurian with battered cauliflower is sure to be a hit for £9.50.

The couple's family values are emblazoned throughout the restaurant. The business is named after their son, and their daughter’s name is the inspiration behind one of the delicious cocktails on the menu.

Bhav added: "The new menu wouldn't be possible without our amazing team here at Nicco Restaurant and Bar.

"Without them, our ideas couldn't be brought to life. We truly hope our customers love the new plates as much as we do. We certainly think we have a recipe for success!"