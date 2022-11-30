The Elf on The Shelf blue eyed boy

Yes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year! And what better way to get into the festive spirit than with the first-ever launch of The Elf on the Shelf Happy Meal?

From the North Pole to your very own McDonald’s Happy Meal, all customers throughout the UK and Ireland can choose from one of ten plush characters – The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elves, Elf Pets and Elf Mates toys - or one of two books: Merry Christmas, It’s Your Elf and Merry Christmas, It’s Your Reindeer.

The diverse and merry range of Happy Meal toys has been inspired by the characters’ values of kindness, fun and curiosity.

Elf on the Shelf reindeer

Equipped with handy hooks which allow them to double as Christmas decorations, the plush Happy Meal elves and pets also come with poke-out-and-keep North Pole certificates with space for the child’s name, signed from Santa Claus himself.

Along with a festive-themed Happy Meal The Elf on the Shelf box, the collaboration is available in restaurants or McDelivery through the McDonald’s app, Uber Eats or Just Eat until December 20, 2022.

There are also themed activity sheets and games available online on the McDonald’s Family Hub and an activity pack envelope for drive-through restaurant visitors.

Both toy and book options are 100 per cent sustainable as all non-sustainable plastic has been removed from McDonald’s Happy Meal.

The Elf on The Shelf Arctic Fox

Available for £3, a Happy Meal contains a choice of Fish Fingers, Chicken McNuggets or Veggie Dippers with an Apple & Grapefruit Bag, or Carrot Bag side, plus, drink options including water, milk, or Fruit Shoot.

The Elf on the Shelf phenomenon arrived in the UK in 2009 and has been a mainstay since.

While the tradition will be familiar to many, new parents, carers and those interested in learning more about Santa’s little helpers can visit https://elfontheshelf.co.uk/ or consider these tips from the Chief Cheer Creators at McDonald’s and The Lumistella Company:

1. Give them a name

Once you have adopted a Scout Elf, brainstorm with your family to give them a name.

2. Check out these hiding spots

Scout Elves love to be inspired by your fun ideas for The Elf on the Shelf hiding spots for each day of December.

3. Don’t touch the Scout Elf!

Scout Elves have a very important job to do for Santa and they can lose their magic if touched. Should you accidentally touch the original Scout Elf, there are three simple ways to restore their magic:

Write a note to Santa or the Scout Elf to say, “Sorry!”

Sprinkle a little cinnamon near the elf. Cinnamon is like a vitamin for elves, and it will help them make a speedy recovery.

Scout Elves love Christmas carols so you can also try putting on a performance as a family.