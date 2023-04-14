Here are all of Meadowhall's restaurants and takeaways in the Oasis Dining Quarter and their food hygiene rating scores.

The complex is currently home to almost 60 food and drink venues which can make the choice of where to stop off difficult to make. To make the decision easier, we have pulled together a list of all the 26 restaurants and takeaways on the lower and upper floors of the Oasis Dining Quarter and their respective food hygiene rating scores.

Each food business has had an inspection carried out by the Food Standards Agency, in partnership with Sheffield City Council, to ensure that they are following food hygiene law so that the food they are serving is safe to eat.

The ratings can score from zero, which means ‘urgent improvement is required’, to five, which means hygiene standards are ‘very good’, and the establishment fully complies with the law.

So whether you’re looking for a quick bite to eat from McDonald’s, KFC or Taco Bell, or a three-course meal from Harvester, Pizza Express or Frankie & Benny’s – check out the food hygiene rating scores of these 26 venues.

Oasis Dining Quarter Meadowhall's Oasis Dining Quarter is home to 26 food venues.

Let's Sushi, Oasis Dining Quarter, Meadowhall Let's Sushi, in Meadowhall, earned a food hygiene rating of five on January 21, 2022. Hygienic food handling: Good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good. Management of food safety: Good.

Tasty Plaice, Oasis Dining Quarter, Meadowhall Tasty Plaice received a five-star food hygiene rating on March 28, 2023. Hygienic food handling: Good. Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Good. Management of food safety: Good.

Taco Bell, in The Oasis Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way Taco Bell received its 'very good' five-star food hygiene rating on January 5, 2023. The breakdown of this inspection has not yet been reported.