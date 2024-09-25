McDonald’s: Bite-sized version of breakfast favourite to be launched
- McDonald’s launches bite-sized versions of breakfast classic
- Mini Hash Browns will be available as a single portion (5 pieces) or sharebox (15 pieces)
- McDonald’s are rolling out breakfast promotions on the McDonald’s app and delivery portions
Legendary fast food giant McDonald’s has announced that it is launching a brand-new breakfast menu item, which is sure to be a hit with fans of the hash brown.
McDonald’s is set to launch Mini Hash Browns as a part of their beloved breakfast options, a small twist on the classic breakfast staple.
Available from Wednesday, October 16, the Mini Hash Browns will be a smaller version of the original hash brown on McDonald’s breakfast menu, with the familiar golden crunch and fluffy potato goodness.
The Mini Hash Browns will be available as a single portion for £1.49, which includes five pieces, or as a sharebox for £2.99, which includes 15 mini hash browns.
The bite-sized breakfast treats will only be available for a limited time.
As well as launching the Mini Hash Browns, McDonald’s is also rolling out exciting promotions on the McDonald’s app and delivery partners from Wednesday, September 25 until the New Year.
The promotional deals include The McMuffin Duo Deal (for two) for only £7.99, and The McMuffin Sharer Deal (for four), which is priced at £14.99.
