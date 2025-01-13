Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

McCain’s has launched new snack Vibes

Vibes are a combination of crisps and chips

Vibes are available in two flavours - Salt & Vinegar and Firecracker Chilli

Legendary potato company McCain has announced the launch of a brand-new hybrid snack named Vibes.

The tasty hot snack is a spicy hybrid combining the textures of crisps and chips, and is available in two flavours.

Vibes have a crispy exterior with a light, fluffy centre which can be cooked in the air fryer or oven for a delicious snack or side dish.

The two flavours available are Salt & Vinegar and Firecracker Chilli, so whether you're a fan or spice or salt, there is a flavour for you.

The hot snack can be cooked in only 10 minutes in the air fryer or in 20 minutes if using the oven.

McCain's Vibes (Photo: Freuds) | Freuds

Vibes have also been made to share, with more than enough to go round when placed on a buffet table.

Vibes are available to purchase from Iceland, with Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and more stocking the new product from March.

A 350g bag of McCain’s Vibes will be priced at £3.

