Marco Pierre White launches his new autumn menu in Kegworth

Famed chef and restaurateur Marco Pierre White is launching a brand-new Autumn menu at his restaurant in Kegworth.

Using ingredients that are in season, the new menu includes dishes that are perfectly suited to the time of year.

One of very few restaurants that introduces seasonal menu every quarter, it’s also the only venue in the area that has a menu created by the one regarded by many as being the greatest British chef of all time.

Delivering perfectly balanced flavour combinations, the new Autumn dishes sit alongside the range of classic à la carte dishes which feature all the hallmarks of a menu that was worked on by Pierre White earlier in the year.

Antipasti of cured meats at Marco Pierre White's Kegworth restaurant

Guests wanting to try out the new range of dishes can do so from 13 September when the new menu will become available.

Sophie White, food and beverage manager said: “It’s always exciting to launch a new seasonal menu and this one is right up there as being one of the best yet.

“Also, I can’t stress enough the fact that this menu is 100 per cent Marco Pierre White. He spends days with our executive head chef, Jason Everett, going through dish ideas and cooking them to see if they work, so it’s as close as anyone will get to having your meal cooked by the great man himself.

On the ‘Seasonal Specials’ starters include Baked Camembert, Butternut Squash Velouté, Classic Moules Marinière and an Antipasti of Cured Meats. The main guests can choose from Roasted Pork Loin, Mediterranean Vegetable Mini Ravioli and Aubergine Parmigiana.

Classic moules marinière at Marco Pierre White's Kegworth restaurant

Sophie added: “There are some fabulous new dishes to try out. Of course, we’ll still be serving our popular range of starters, New York Grill steaks and main courses plus desserts so there is something for all palates and budgets.

“We now look forward to welcoming guests new and old and to show them what Marco’s take on New York Italian dining is all about.”