Love Your Local: We take a look inside Chesterfield's popular bar Chandlers

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 24th Oct 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 17:02 BST
As part of the series highlighting the people that run our local pubs and bars, we went to visit popular bar Chandlers in the heart of Chesterfield town centre.

We caught up with Louise and Rebekah, who took over the bar this summer, to find out what makes their pub so special – and their exciting plans for the future.

Owners Rebekah Lowe and Louise Finney behind the bar at Chandlers

1. Love your local - Chandlers Bar

Owners Rebekah Lowe and Louise Finney behind the bar at Chandlers Photo: Brian Eyre

Chandlers Bar is located on St Mary's Gate in Chesterfield, just down from the famous Crooked Spire

2. Love your local - Chandlers Bar

Chandlers Bar is located on St Mary's Gate in Chesterfield, just down from the famous Crooked Spire Photo: Brian Eyre

Rebekah Lowe serves up a Bird of Paradise cocktail at Chandlers, where 80% of the cocktail recipes have been devised in house.

3. Love your local - Chandlers Bar

Rebekah Lowe serves up a Bird of Paradise cocktail at Chandlers, where 80% of the cocktail recipes have been devised in house. Photo: Brian Eyre

Chandlers was launched as cocktal bar 25 years ago - but it still serves ales, wines and lagers as well as huge range of alcohol-free drinks, vegan drinks and gluten-free beer.

4. Love your local feature - Chandlers Bar

Chandlers was launched as cocktal bar 25 years ago - but it still serves ales, wines and lagers as well as huge range of alcohol-free drinks, vegan drinks and gluten-free beer. Photo: Brian Eyre

