Love Your Local: We take a look inside Chesterfield village pub The Lamb in Holymoorside

The traditional local has just been taken over by Brampton Brewery, so we caught up with pub manager Beth Smith to find out what’s on offer and what makes it so special.
Manager Beth Smith. Photo: Brian Eyre
The pub has just relaunched after being taken over by Brampton Brewery, having previously been run by Peak Ales Photo: Brian Eyre
The pub has a lovely beer garden Photo: Brian Eyre
There is a range of options for drinkers to enjoy, with three Brampton Brewery beers and three guest ales available Photo: Brian Eyre
