Love Your Local: We take a look inside Chesterfield village pub The Lamb in Holymoorside

Phil Bramley
By Phil Bramley

Editor, Derbyshire Times

Published 11th Oct 2024, 12:46 GMT
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 16:26 GMT
As part of the series highlighting the people that run our local pubs and bars, we went to visit the Lamb Inn in the Chesterfield village of Holymoorside.

The traditional local has just been taken over by Brampton Brewery, so we caught up with pub manager Beth Smith to find out what’s on offer and what makes it so special.

Manager Beth Smith.

1. Love your local pub feature - The Lamb, Holymoorside.

Manager Beth Smith. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The pub has just relaunched after being taken over by Brampton Brewery, having previously been run by Peak Ales

2. Love your local pub feature - The Lamb, Holymoorside.

The pub has just relaunched after being taken over by Brampton Brewery, having previously been run by Peak Ales Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The pub has a lovely beer garden

3. Love your local pub feature - The Lamb, Holymoorside

The pub has a lovely beer garden Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
There is a range of options for drinkers to enjoy, with three Brampton Brewery beers and three guest ales available

4. Love your local pub feature - The Lamb, Holymoorside.

There is a range of options for drinkers to enjoy, with three Brampton Brewery beers and three guest ales available Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice