Louis Theroux braves the snow to dine at top Peak District restaurant

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 13th Jan 2025, 15:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
TV presenter and documentarian, Louis Theroux, 54, was seen visiting Deacon’s Bank in the Peak District.

Tom Gouldburn who runs the award winning restaurant was thrilled to welcome documentarian Louis Theroux to his restaurant.

Tom said: “He booked the table in his name, not a fake name, so we knew he was coming.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He dined off the al carte menu and was lovely to all the staff and servers.”

Louis Theroux dines at Deacons Bank in Chapel-en-le-Frith. Photo submittedLouis Theroux dines at Deacons Bank in Chapel-en-le-Frith. Photo submitted
Louis Theroux dines at Deacons Bank in Chapel-en-le-Frith. Photo submitted

Posting on Facebook, the owners of the restaurant shared news of Louis’ visit. They wrote: “Had a special visitor for dinner last night. @officiallouistheroux popped in for a meal on this cold snowy January weekend.

“Hope you all enjoyed your meal, we certainly enjoyed serving you. We have braved the snow and are open today if you fancy a lovely roast dinner or even just a few drinks.”

This was head chef Simon Harrison’s second chance to cook for the household name and his family as he had the pleasure of cooking for him during Simon’s time at Lose Hill a few years ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tom said: “It’s incredible to think that such a well-known figure, recognised across the country, chose to visit Chapel to try our food. Needless to say, we’re all thrilled.”

The picture taken of Louis’ visit will hang next to the awards and accolades the restaurant has received since it opened which have included two AA Rosettes and a spot in the Michelin Guide.

Related topics:Louis TherouxPeak DistrictFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice