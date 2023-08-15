News you can trust since 1855
Landlord, Craig and husband, Mark have done a great deal of work with the pubs branding. This is reflected in the pubs frontage.

Look inside: popular Derbyshire pub celebrates 10 year anniversary at refurbished venue

The Three Horseshoes pub in Clay Cross is celebrating their 10 year anniversary this month.
By bailey greenfield
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:14 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 11:17 BST

It’s been a decade since landlord, and local businessman, Craig Murtagh, 41, re-opened the popular pub.

Since 2013, the boozer has become a favourite drinking and dining spot for locals and many others who have passed through its doors.

To celebrate the milestone take a look inside the popular venue and what makes it a success.

Craig said: “Over the last 10 years we’ve reinvested every penny back into the the pub. We’ve refurbished the whole of the inside. That’s been done several times, and the kitchen had to be fitted completely as that was just an empty space originally. As times gone on we’ve developed our own branding and we are currently providing 20-23 local people with jobs.”

Bar staff Keiran Lucas and Cathy Ratcliffe.

1. The Three Horseshoes pub, Clay Cross. Keiran Lucas and Cathy Ratcliffe.

Bar staff Keiran Lucas and Cathy Ratcliffe. Photo: Brian Eyre

