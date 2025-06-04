Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to plenty of great pubs – from atmospheric country inns to lively town centre venues.

We asked our readers to recommend the pubs across the county with the best atmospheres – and these are the places they suggested.

The full list of our reader recommendations can be found below – is there anywhere else you think should be included?

Pubs with the best atmospheres These Derbyshire pubs have been recommended for their great atmospheres.

The Rutland, Chesterfield Tricia Challenger said: "The Rutland in Chesterfield has a good atmosphere, especially on quiz night!" Photo: Brian Eyre

Armisteads, Chesterfield Katrina Little said: "Armisteads - fabulous team, good choice of drinks, amazing cocktails and a very warm welcome. Nothing is too much trouble and the entertainment is always fantastic!" Photo: Brian Eyre