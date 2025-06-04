Locals recommended 53 of the best pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District – including country inns and lively venues that offer a great atmosphere

By Tom Hardwick
Published 4th Jun 2025, 13:27 BST
If you’re looking for pubs with a great atmosphere, these venues across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District have been recommended by locals.

Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to plenty of great pubs – from atmospheric country inns to lively town centre venues.

We asked our readers to recommend the pubs across the county with the best atmospheres – and these are the places they suggested.

The full list of our reader recommendations can be found below – is there anywhere else you think should be included?

These Derbyshire pubs have been recommended for their great atmospheres.

1. Pubs with the best atmospheres

These Derbyshire pubs have been recommended for their great atmospheres. Photo: Brian Eyre

Tricia Challenger said: “The Rutland in Chesterfield has a good atmosphere, especially on quiz night!”

2. The Rutland, Chesterfield

Tricia Challenger said: “The Rutland in Chesterfield has a good atmosphere, especially on quiz night!” Photo: Brian Eyre

Katrina Little said: “Armisteads - fabulous team, good choice of drinks, amazing cocktails and a very warm welcome. Nothing is too much trouble and the entertainment is always fantastic!”

3. Armisteads, Chesterfield

Katrina Little said: “Armisteads - fabulous team, good choice of drinks, amazing cocktails and a very warm welcome. Nothing is too much trouble and the entertainment is always fantastic!” Photo: Brian Eyre

The George at Clay Cross was recommended by Mary Shelton.

4. The George, Clay Cross

The George at Clay Cross was recommended by Mary Shelton. Photo: Brian Eyre

