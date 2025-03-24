Locals recommend 38 of the best places to visit for breakfast this Mother’s Day across Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 24th Mar 2025, 15:18 BST
These are some of the best places to visit for breakfast across Derbyshire and the Peak District this Mother’s Day – all of which are recommended by locals.

If you’re planning to celebrate Mother’s Day this Sunday, look no further than the range of brilliant breakfast spots across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

We asked Derbyshire Times readers to recommend their favourite places for breakfast, and the full list of their suggestions can be found below – will you be trying any of these places on Mother’s Day?

Our readers have recommended their favourite places for breakfast across Derbyshire - perfect to visit on Mother’s Day.

1. Best places for breakfast on Mother’s Day

Our readers have recommended their favourite places for breakfast across Derbyshire - perfect to visit on Mother’s Day. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Christine Sanderson said: “Renishaw Hall and Gardens - lovely location and delicious food. Plus they have just won a Visit England Food and Drink award.”

2. Renishaw Hall, Renishaw

Christine Sanderson said: “Renishaw Hall and Gardens - lovely location and delicious food. Plus they have just won a Visit England Food and Drink award.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Ruth Slack said: “The Dovecote at Morley Hayes. Incredible service, impeccable food and gorgeous setting.”

3. The Dovecote, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston

Ruth Slack said: “The Dovecote at Morley Hayes. Incredible service, impeccable food and gorgeous setting.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Leanne Jayne Whitehead said: “The Bistro at Dunston Hall. Always lovely.”

4. The Bistro at Dunston Hall, Dunston

Leanne Jayne Whitehead said: “The Bistro at Dunston Hall. Always lovely.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshirePeak DistrictDerbyshire Times
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice