Locals recommend 38 of the best places to visit for breakfast this Mother’s Day across Derbyshire and the Peak District

If you’re planning to celebrate Mother’s Day this Sunday, look no further than the range of brilliant breakfast spots across Derbyshire and the Peak District.
We asked Derbyshire Times readers to recommend their favourite places for breakfast, and the full list of their suggestions can be found below – will you be trying any of these places on Mother’s Day?
1. Best places for breakfast on Mother’s Day
Our readers have recommended their favourite places for breakfast across Derbyshire - perfect to visit on Mother’s Day. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Renishaw Hall, Renishaw
Christine Sanderson said: “Renishaw Hall and Gardens - lovely location and delicious food. Plus they have just won a Visit England Food and Drink award.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Dovecote, Morley Hayes Hotel, Ilkeston
Ruth Slack said: “The Dovecote at Morley Hayes. Incredible service, impeccable food and gorgeous setting.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Bistro at Dunston Hall, Dunston
Leanne Jayne Whitehead said: “The Bistro at Dunston Hall. Always lovely.” Photo: Brian Eyre
