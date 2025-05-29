Derbyshire and the Peak District are home to a number of great cafes – and we asked our readers to recommend their favourites.

Whether you’re visiting Derbyshire for a scenic hike, or to stroll around one of its many picturesque towns and villages, there are few better places than the cafes listed here to stop for a drink or a bite to eat.

The full list can be found below – is there anywhere else you think should be added?

1 . Derbyshire's best cafes Locals have recommended these places as the best cafes across Derbyshire and the Peak District.

2 . Hackney House Café & Deli, Hackney Lane, Barlow Jane Kennedy said: "Hackney House, Barlow. Wonderful cafe."

3 . Edensor Tea Cottage, Edensor Debbie Coward said: "The Edensor Tea Cottage, Chatsworth. Fab coffee, delicious home-cooked food and cakes, and supports many local producers. Excellent."