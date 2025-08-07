Locals recommend 11 of the best places to visit for a delicious meal this summer across Derbyshire and the Peak District that won’t break the bank – including country pubs and amazing restaurants

By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Aug 2025, 12:37 BST
These are some of the best places to visit for a delicious meal across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer – with locals recommending them for those wanting value for money.

If you’re searching for places to eat this summer in Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District that won’t break the bank, then look no further.

We asked our readers to recommend some of the best value places to eat across the area – and the full list of their suggestions can be found below.

1. Best value places to eat this summer

Renishaw Hall & Gardens was one of the places recommended for people to visit this summer for a good value meal.

2. Renishaw Hall, Renishaw

Renishaw Hall & Gardens was one of the places recommended for people to visit this summer for a good value meal. Photo: Anne Shelley

Sicily Restaurant was another popular choice among those who responded.

3. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Sicily Restaurant was another popular choice among those who responded. Photo: Brian Eyre

The Kelstedge was another recommendation from our readers.

4. The Kelstedge, Kelstedge

The Kelstedge was another recommendation from our readers. Photo: Brian Eyre

