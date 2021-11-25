Latest hygiene ratings given to Derbyshire takeaways and restaurants

The O-Tokuda restaurant at rear of, 37-41 Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield was rated five stars on November 18

Meanwhile, five star ratings were also issued to The Project at Unit 4, Turnoaks Lane, Chesterfield, on November 19 and The Badger at 81 Brockwell Lane, Chesterfield, on November 18.

Takeaways

New ratings have been issued after recent inspections

The Pizza Royal takeaway at 1 Holywell Street, Chesterfield, was also given the maximum fiuve stars, on November 18.

An Amber Valley drinking establishment has been handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Coach And Horses, a pub, bar or nightclub at 47 Church Street Horsley Derby Derbyshire was given the score after assessment on October 27.

An in the Derbyshire Dales, The Farmacy, at 76 Smedley Street, Matlock, Derbyshire was given a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on October 15.

The Tickled Trout, a pub, on Valley Road, Barlow, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 15.

And Jade Garden, a takeaway at 1 Fenton Street, Eckington, was given a score of four stars on October 15.

A Bolsover drinking establishment has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Hodthorpe Community Social Club at 147 Queens Road, Hodthorpe, Worksop was given the score after assessment on October 14, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.