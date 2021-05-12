Tomorrow is World Cocktail Day, a celebration of cocktails around the globe, marking the publication date of the first definition of a cocktail on May 13, 1806.

In response to a reader’s question, New York tabloid The Balance and Columbian Repository defined a cocktail as “a stimulating liquor, composed of spirits of any kind, sugar, water and bitters”.

A cocktail, as we know it, is used to refer to a drink that contains two or more ingredients, at least one of which is alcoholic – and has become a staple of a night out with dedicated cocktail bars and specialist mixologists and cocktail bartenders.

According to popular Chesterfield venue Aruba, on Corporation Street, the town’s most popular cocktail is a Pornstar Martini.

An Aruba spokeswoman said: “I think it is probably the country’s biggest cocktail. It’s fruity and smooth.”

Indeed it was named the UK’s favourite cocktail in 2018.

The drink – a mix of vanilla-flavoured vodka, Passoã, passion fruit juice, and lime juice – was created by Douglas Ankrah of London’s Lab Bar in 2002.

He said he wanted to create a drink that was “bold, sexy and playful” and initially named it the Maverick Martini, before later renaming it.

In an interview with The Buyer Net he said: “The drink is very evocative and tantalising. I called it Pornstar because I thought it was something that a pornstar would drink. There’s nothing sexual there.”

