In pictures: New Chesterfield town centre business offering pizzas and craft burgers launches in town centre

Food lovers in Chesterfield have a new place to sample – as a town centre business has launched.

Smashed and Pulled, Chesterfield’s newest eatery, opened its doors on Cavendish Street on Monday.

24-year-old Ajaz Ahmed is behind the latest addition to Chesterfield’s town centre - and said that Smashed and Pulled was very much a family venture.

“One of my relatives has a Smashed and Pulled shop on Abbeydale Road in Sheffield, so we’re franchising it off him. It’s going to be a family-run business

“We are local from Chesterfield, I’ve lived here all my life, and we’ve got a few family businesses in the area.”

Their varied menu will include Italian-style stone baked pizzas and craft burgers, along with chicken wings and loaded fries. Ajaz said that their speciality, however, would be the pulled beef burger.

Smashed and Pulled will be open from noon until 10pm every day. Their food will be available on the likes of Uber Eats, Deliveroo and Just Eat - but there is also seating for 19 people at their Cavendish Street location.

Smashed and Pulled will also offer discounts for NHS workers and students. More information - including the details of a competition to win free meals - can be found on their Instagram page here.

