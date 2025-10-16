I visited immersive wine room at award-winning Peak District restaurant that boasts vintage tipples at £3,000 a bottle

The Red Lion Restaurant at Peak Edge Hotel has just unveiled a special temperature-controlled wine cellar - a bespoke feature by Sorrells, the specialists behind designs for The Ritz, Galvin La Chapelle, and The Dorchester.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I went along to explore the wine room itself and to learn more about the exceptional bottles which are avialable, under the expert guidance of sommelier Adrian Tinis, the venue’s food and beverage manager.

The glass room, which is a first for the Peak District, allows guests to step inside the wine list, where they can see, hold, and explore the bottles up close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed by Sorrells to ensure optimum wine storage conditions, the cellar features professional-grade insulation, ambient lighting, and advanced climate control - preserving both the quality and presentation of every bottle.

Adrian Tinis, food and beverage manager and Phil Bramley Derbyshire Times editor.

Adrian clearly has a pride and passion for the wines available at the Red Lion and it was fascinating to hear him talk about the varieties, names and stories behind the different wines on offer.

He also gave some advice on choosing the best wines to pair with a meal – and encouraged people to be open minded and try something different from the great choices avialable at the Red Lion.

Cellar highlights include the 2006 Petrus at £3,050 and the nearly 100 year old 1927 Bastardo. Magnums to enjoy with friends and family are also a feature, including Whispering Angel, and other popular names. That is alongside a number of other wine varieties - from crisp whites and champagne to fruity reds and vibrant roses - at a wide range of price points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cellar plays a central role in the Red Lion’s Wine Series - a collection of exclusive evenings designed to take guests on a journey through the world’s most exciting wine regions. Each event is crafted by Adrian in collaboration with his international network of winemakers, educators and suppliers, and paired with dishes from the restaurant’s acclaimed kitchen.

Adrian Tinis, food and beverage manager at the Red Lion, Stanage, shows off some of the bottles in the new immersive wine room

The next event in the series takes place on November 6, when the spotlight will fall on a the wines of central Europe, with Field and Fawcett.

The Red Lion is also putting on a special New Year’s Eve dinner, with optional paired wine flight.

To find out more and to book, call 01246 566142, email [email protected] or visit https://www.peakedgehotel.co.uk/