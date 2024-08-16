When the Derbyshire Times was invited to try the new seafood menu at the Cavendish Hotel in Baslow, I could not wait to visit the Peak District venue.

As soon as we arrived, I was amazed by the stunning views extending over the Chatsworth Estate and the picturesque fields where sheep grazed.

After a warm welcome from the friendly staff and a short tour of the hotel, which recently has undergone a multi-million pound refurbishment, we were offered a drink on the brand-new terrace.

I enjoyed a warm summer evening, with delightful Chatsworth Gin, made with botanicals from the grounds and greenhouses of the Chatsworth Estate, accompanied by tonic.

Steve Daly, resident manager at the Cavendish Hotel, explained that the hotel and restaurant use local products whenever possible - with the seafood menu being one of few exemptions for landlocked Derbyshire.

We were soon invited to the Garden Room Restaurant to try the new seasonal seafood menu. The room, inspired by glasshouses at Chatsworth Estate, had plenty of natural light and was surrounded by gorgeous countryside.

The menu, which was launched on August 12, tempted us with a great variety of dishes to try - from scallops, through prawns and moules to an array of fish, including salmon, monkfish, haddock and more.

The choice was really difficult, but in the end, we ordered BBQ’d Tiger Prawns and a Scallops Ceviche to start with.

Before the food arrived, our server recommended a couple of white wines that would best complement our meals. After a wine-tasting session, we decided on a silky Pinot Grigio, with delicate fruit notes.

Soon our starters arrived and we couldn’t wait to try them. Both dishes were beautifully presented with the scallops served in a seashell and the tiger prawns served on a bed of roast red peppers.

I first started with the prawns as I was intrigued to find out how the flavours would work together. The peppers did not overpower the prawns and they complimented each other perfectly, treating me to an array of flavours.

Then I took to try some of the scallops, which are one of my favourite seafood dishes. I was not disappointed with the more subtle of the starters – as the Cavendish chefs captured the delicate taste and structure of the scallops. Each bite was full of flavour – with the chilli sauce complimenting the dish.

After a short wait, when we could enjoy the last beams of the setting sun and views across the Chatsworth estate, we were presented with our mains - the Dressed Crab and the BBQ’d Monkfish Tail, with both dishes served even more beautifully than the starters.

The crab was accompanied by the sides of sourdough bread, beetroot and fennel. Freshly baked sourdough was crispy on the outside and contrasted with the soft crab meat, which melted in the mouth. The beetroot salad served alongside gave the dish a bit of sourness to balance the taste.

I’ve had a chance to try a bit of the Monkfish Tail as well. The perfectly cooked fish had a delicate flavour, which was paired with sweetcorn, wild mushrooms and light sauce. The dish was beautiful with both salty and sweet notes contributing to the array of flavour.

While crab is high on my list of seafood favourites, I have never had a chance to try Monkfish before. I must say that I fell in love with the dish and I will be back at the Cavendish hotel this summer to order it again.

After the meal, we were treated to a choice of desserts. We have decided to try the seasonal crumble accompanied by vanilla ice cream, as well as Lemon Verbena with English raspberries and meringue.

I really enjoyed the crumble served with mixed berries and delightful ice cream. The Lemon Verbena was not as sweet but very refreshing and it would be a perfect choice for anyone who prefers light, fruity desserts. The evening was delightful, with exquisite food and gorgeous views.

Diners can experience the champagne and seafood menu at the Cavendish until September 16. To find out more visit https://cavendishhotelbaslow.co.uk/

1 . The Cavendish Hotel The Cavendish Hotel in Baslow has launched a new seasonal seafood menu. Photo: The Cavendish Hotel/ Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

2 . The Cavendish Hotel After a warm welcome from the friendly staff and a short tour of the newly refurbished hotel, we were offered a drink on the brand-new terrace oversing the Chatsworth Estate. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales

3 . The Cavendish Hotel The Garden Room was inspired by glasshouses at Chatsworth Estate and had plenty of natural light. Photo: Derbyshire Times Photo Sales