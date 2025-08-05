3 . The Devonshire Arms, Baslow

Nestled in the picturesque Peak District village of Baslow, this pub is perfect for anyone wanting to stop for a drink or something to eat after exploring the nearby Chatsworth Estate. If you’re looking to sample a traditional country pub, the Devonshire Arms should be at the very top of your list - and I can recommend it to anyone who finds themself in the area. Photo: Brian Eyre