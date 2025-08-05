If you’re searching for great pubs to visit across Derbyshire and the Peak District this summer, then look no further.
I live in Derbyshire and these are 21 of the best pubs that I’ve discovered over the years – from lively town centre venues to traditional Peak District country inns.
The full list of my recommendations can be found below – will you be visiting any of these places over the coming weeks?
1. Best pubs to visit this summer
These are some of my favourite pubs across Derbyshire and the Peak District - all of which are perfect to visit this summer. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helens Street, Chesterfield
Behind the bar at the Neptune, you’ll find a great range of reasonably priced beers - with ale lovers sure to find something to satisfy their tastes. It also isn’t too far from Chesterfield FC’s SMH Group Stadium - making it ideal for any Spireites looking for somewhere to stop before or after a home game. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Devonshire Arms, Baslow
Nestled in the picturesque Peak District village of Baslow, this pub is perfect for anyone wanting to stop for a drink or something to eat after exploring the nearby Chatsworth Estate. If you’re looking to sample a traditional country pub, the Devonshire Arms should be at the very top of your list - and I can recommend it to anyone who finds themself in the area. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Rose and Crown, Old Road, Brampton
If you want to sample local ales, then there are few better places to visit than the Rose and Crown at Brampton. The pub offers a wide range of Brampton Brewery beers, along with an outdoor space that is perfect for a sunny day - and it’s certainly one of my favourites in Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre
