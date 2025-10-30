I’ve lived in Derbyshire for several years, and in that time, I’ve had the pleasure of visiting a number of great places to eat.
I‘ve compiled a list of 13 favourites below, including everything from Peak District country pubs to high-end culinary experiences – will you be making plans to visit any of these eateries this autumn?
1. Best places to eat this autumn
These are some of the best places to visit for an amazing meal across Derbyshire and the Peak District this autumn. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Bulls Head, Holymoorside
If you’re looking to enjoy fine dining in Derbyshire, there are few better places to visit than The Bulls Head at Holymoorside. This venue has three AA Rosettes and is listed in the Michelin Guide, with chef-patron Mark Aisthorpe serving up adventurous and creative dishes that are sure to appeal to any food lovers. The focus on high-quality local produce is evident at The Bulls Head - and it is perfect for anyone searching for a remarkable culinary experience. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Batch House, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
If variety is your thing, then the Batch House is perfect - with a selection of vendors serving up everything from burgers and Greek food to Peruvian and Indian cuisine. The wide range of choices on offer makes the Batch House an ideal place to visit with a group this summer - and you’ll be sure to find something to satisfy everyone’s tastes. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Chesters, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
There are few greater gastronomical delights than a good portion of fish and chips, and there is a reason that Chesters is so popular among locals. Chesters has been serving up some of the best fish and chips in the area for years, with two restaurants at Chesterfield and Markham Vale. If you find yourself craving a chippy tea over the coming weeks, then Chesters needs to be at the top of your list. Photo: Brian Eyre