I’ve lived in Derbyshire for several years, and in that time, I’ve had the pleasure of visiting a number of great places to eat.
I‘ve compiled a list of 12 favourites below, including everything from Peak District country pubs to high-end culinary experiences – will you be making plans to visit any of these eateries this summer?
1. Best places to eat this summer
These are some of my favourite places to eat across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District - all of which are perfect to visit this summer. Photo: jason chadwick
2. The Bulls Head, Holymoorside
If you’re looking to enjoy fine dining in Derbyshire, there are few better places to visit than The Bulls Head at Holymoorside. This venue has three AA Rosettes and is listed in the Michelin Guide, with chef-patron Mark Aisthorpe serving up adventurous and creative dishes that are sure to appeal to any food lovers. The focus on high-quality local produce is evident at The Bulls Head - and it is perfect for anyone searching for a remarkable culinary experience. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
Chesterfield has no shortage of great Italian restaurants, and Sicily is up there as one of the best. If you want to sample a range of Italian and Sicilian dishes in an intimate setting, with incredibly friendly staff who do their utmost to make you feel welcome, then Sicily Restaurant is a must-visit this summer. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Batch House, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield
If variety is your thing, then the Batch House is perfect - with a selection of vendors serving up everything from burgers and Greek food to Peruvian and Indian cuisine. The wide range of choices on offer makes the Batch House an ideal place to visit with a group this summer - and you’ll be sure to find something to satisfy everyone’s tastes. Photo: Brian Eyre
