I live in Derbyshire and these are 12 amazing places to visit for a meal — including great restaurants and pubs that are perfect to try this summer

By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Aug 2025, 11:27 BST
These are 12 of the best places to eat across Derbyshire this summer – as recommended by someone who has lived here for several years.

I’ve lived in Derbyshire for several years, and in that time, I’ve had the pleasure of visiting a number of great places to eat.

I‘ve compiled a list of 12 favourites below, including everything from Peak District country pubs to high-end culinary experiences – will you be making plans to visit any of these eateries this summer?

These are some of my favourite places to eat across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District - all of which are perfect to visit this summer.

1. Best places to eat this summer

If you’re looking to enjoy fine dining in Derbyshire, there are few better places to visit than The Bulls Head at Holymoorside. This venue has three AA Rosettes and is listed in the Michelin Guide, with chef-patron Mark Aisthorpe serving up adventurous and creative dishes that are sure to appeal to any food lovers. The focus on high-quality local produce is evident at The Bulls Head - and it is perfect for anyone searching for a remarkable culinary experience.

2. The Bulls Head, Holymoorside

Chesterfield has no shortage of great Italian restaurants, and Sicily is up there as one of the best. If you want to sample a range of Italian and Sicilian dishes in an intimate setting, with incredibly friendly staff who do their utmost to make you feel welcome, then Sicily Restaurant is a must-visit this summer.

3. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

If variety is your thing, then the Batch House is perfect - with a selection of vendors serving up everything from burgers and Greek food to Peruvian and Indian cuisine. The wide range of choices on offer makes the Batch House an ideal place to visit with a group this summer - and you’ll be sure to find something to satisfy everyone’s tastes.

4. The Batch House, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

