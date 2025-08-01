2 . The Bulls Head, Holymoorside

If you’re looking to enjoy fine dining in Derbyshire, there are few better places to visit than The Bulls Head at Holymoorside. This venue has three AA Rosettes and is listed in the Michelin Guide, with chef-patron Mark Aisthorpe serving up adventurous and creative dishes that are sure to appeal to any food lovers. The focus on high-quality local produce is evident at The Bulls Head - and it is perfect for anyone searching for a remarkable culinary experience. Photo: Brian Eyre