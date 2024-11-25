Tips include chilling glasses in the freezer 🍸

Professionals in the drink industry have shared their top tips for the Christmas season

Tips include chilling glasses, unique ingredients to use and choose the right glassware

Mixologists have shared the best ingredients for a festive taste

Christmas Day is just around the corner, and we may be looking for tips and tricks when it comes to hosting festive parties.

While we may be feeling confident with the food preparations, thanks to tips from professional chefs, we are now thinking of how to make the most festive drinks for our guests.

Professional mixologists have shared their top tricks and tips on how to make the most dazzling drink for your Christmas parties, that will leave a lasting impression on your guests.

Choose the right glassware

Nobody wants a gin in a champagne flute or a glass of wine in a martini glass, as it really ruins the vibe. Picking the right glassware is more important than you might think.

Juniper Shovlin, head bar manager at Kapara and Bala Baya said: “Choosing the right vessel or glassware instantly elevates a cocktail. Whilst there are so many to choose from, if you’re serving an alcoholic drink at home, I’d recommend a beautiful glass mug. Coupe glasses are great for any champagne or bubbly-based cocktail, which are best to cheers with when celebrating during the festive season.”

Chill your glasses

Having a chilled glass can help the beverage taste better, as well as make the glass itself look aesthetically pleasing.

Vito Guglielmi, head mixologist and bar team leader at The Arch Bar, Intercontinental London Park Lane said: “The best way to keep glasses chilled in the freezer. Alternatively, add ice nuggets (crushed ice) before starting any cocktail preparation to ensure your glasses are chilled by the time your guests arrive. Both methods work to allow you to serve cocktails in frosty glasses – it elevates the experience and is one bound to impress your guests!”

Add unique ingredients to cocktails

To really impress your guests, adding delicious and unique flavours to your cocktail can go down a treat.

Vicky Vecchione, head of bars at Sticks’n’Sushi said: "For a modern twist on the classic eggnog cocktail, why not add the trendiest ingredient of the year — matcha! Simply prepare your traditional eggnog with spiced rum, double cream, and egg whites, and for an extra festive touch, add a splash of gingerbread syrup. Shake all the ingredients with ice until frozen to the touch, then double strain through a fine mesh and Hawthorne strainer for a silky-smooth finish. Top with a sprinkle of matcha powder, served in a chic coupette glass.”

Isaac Herrera, head bar manager at UBA said: “My favourite way to create a festive cocktail is making a simple syrup with cinnamon and chocolate bitters and adding this to an old fashion, garnished with a cinnamon stick instead of orange peel. I also love using gingerbread syrup and chocolate bitters in a whiskey sour - I find these flavours pair better with scotch whiskey instead of bourbon.”

Generoso D’Avino, bar manager at Bōkan 38 said: “I like to incorporate cranberries, cinnamon, pomegranate, rosemary and citrus to add a festive touch. They also bring out the warmth and cosiness of the season. These ingredients can be used in a variety of ways, whether it’s infusing spirits, creating homemade syrups, or as garnishes. At my house, a spiced apple and cinnamon mule or a rosemary-infused gin and tonic are always crowd-pleasers.”

Keep it simple

Sometimes it is best to play it safe, by picking out drinks that require little effort but will for sure go down a treat with your guests.

Klearchos Kanellakis, head sommelier at Ekstedt at The Yard said: “You can’t go wrong with a good bottle of Champagne. I especially like Pol Roger– their 2015 Vintage Blanc de Blancs is almost like a white Burgundy with fizz. It has a delicious smooth, silky and creamy texture, perfect for festive gatherings”

Make it festive

It’s Christmas, so why not add festive flavours to your drinks including cinnamon, apple, and more.

Yvonne Chan, beverage manager at Bar Antoine, Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane said: “My favourite Christmas cocktail has to be eggnog with pineapple rum and custard! Whilst bourbon or cognac are common choices, I love to add pineapple rum and occasionally I’ll throw in some custard to give some texture too.”

Frederico Pinto, head mixologist at The Octagon Bar, Sopwell House said: “Add a touch of holiday spice to your drinks by using cinnamon sticks, star anise, or cloves as garnishes. For a festive aroma, infuse your Christmas cocktails with citrus peels like orange, lemon, or grapefruit. I love using elevated garnishes and infusions in cocktails, e.g. combine apple cider, bourbon, cinnamon stick and a splash of maple syrup and garnish with a slice of apple and a sprinkle of nutmeg.”

